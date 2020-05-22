The Deadline To Register To Vote In The Primary Runoffs Is June 15. Here's How To Do It.

June 15 is the last day to register to vote before the July 14 primary runoff elections in Texas. Here’s what you need to know to register.

Are You Eligible To Vote?

The Texas Secretary of State — the state’s election authority — says you can register to vote in Texas if you:

are a U.S. citizen;

are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

will be at least 18 years old on Election Day;

are not a convicted felon (though you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole);

have not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

Are You Already Registered?

You can check your voter registration status here. Check to see if information like your name and address is correct. If not, be sure to update it.

How To Get An Application

Registration must be done by mail or in person. You can download a voter registration application online, print it and mail it to your county’s voter registrar’s office on or before June 15.

Normally, you can visit the voter registrar’s office in your county to register in person. Many county offices, including Travis County's Tax Office, where you would go to register in person, are closed to the public because of the pandemic. You can still mail your registration form, though.

You can also text “register” to 48683 to get an application sent in the mail.

Where To Mail Your Application

Where you mail your application depends on what county you live in. You will mail it to the election administrator for your county, which you can find here.

In Travis County, you can mail your application to:

Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327

In Williamson County, you can mail your application to:

Williamson County Elections, P.O. Box 209, Georgetown, Texas 78627

Or, you can drop it off to the elections department at 301 S.E. Inner Loop, Ste. 104, Georgetown (the county says this office is closed until June 1).

In Hays County, you can mail your application to:

Elections Administrator, 712 South Stagecoach Trail, Ste. 1012 San Marcos, Texas 78666

To drop off your application in person, the elections administrator is asking you to call or email the office first to see when staff will be in the office.

In Bastrop County, you can mail your application to:

Bastrop County Registrar of Voters, 804 Pecan St., Bastrop, Texas 78602

Have You Moved?

If you moved since the last time you registered to vote, you’ll need to update your information. If you are still living in the same county as before, you can update your information online here. If you moved to a new county, you’ll have to register in your new county.

Got a tip? Email Matt Largey at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.

