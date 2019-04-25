Federal Judge Termporarily Blocks Texas Law That Prevents Contractors From Boycotting Israel

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas law that prohibits people contracting with the state from boycotting Israel.

The ruling from Federal District Court Judge Robert Pittman stems from a lawsuit filed by a speech pathologist with the Pflugerville Independent School District whose contract was terminated after she refused to sign a document stating she would not boycott Israel.

Bahia Amawi, a U.S. citizen of Palestinian origin, said she participates in the boycott movement because she's an advocate for "Palestinian human rights and justice," according to court documents.

She sued, arguing the law violates her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has argued that the law passed by the Legislature two years ago does not violate anyone’s constitutional rights. He has said it is intended for companies, not individuals, and asked the court to dismiss the case.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.