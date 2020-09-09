Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Central Texas Until 10:45 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Travis, Hays, Williamson, Northwest Bastrop, East Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, East Comal and Guadalupe counties until 10:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service said between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, highways, streets and underpasses is expected, it said.

Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management said people in low-lying and flood-prone areas should have a plan if they need to move to higher ground.

A flash flood watch is also in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday for the Austin area, including Blanco, Hays and Travis counties. The National Weather Service expects a cold front to bring showers and thunderstorms throughout South Central Texas.

Austin-Travis County EMS is reminding people to watch for weather conditions before driving, as up to 5 inches of rain are expected to fall in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

