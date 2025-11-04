Texas close to approving 17 constitutional amendments, from tax cuts to water infrastructure

Texas voters appear poised to approve 17 new amendments to the state constitution, according to early results of Tuesday’s general election. The wide-ranging slate of changes could reshape taxes, education, public safety and infrastructure in the Lone State State.

This year, Texans saw one of the most amendment-packed ballots in state history. Voters had a chance to weigh in on 17 possible changes to the Texas Constitution, with proposed amendments ranging from property tax cuts and judicial reform to new investments in research and workforce development.

Without a big race like the presidency or a high-profile statewide office on the ballot, voter turnout appeared modest across much of the state. Overall, more than 1.4 million Texans cast a ballot this year according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. That’s just under 8% of the state’s nearly 18.5 million registered voters. By comparison, about 2.5 million Texans voted during the state’s last constitutional amendment election in 2023.

Read on for a breakdown of each proposition Texas voters likely gave the nod to this year — and what those changes might mean for you.

A variety of amendments to lower property taxes

Taxes were a primary focus of this year’s constitutional amendment election, accounting for more than half of the 17 amendments on the ballot. Of those proposals, six were directed at lowering property taxes for specific groups.

Most consequential among them are ballot Proposition 13, which increases the homestead exemption for all homeowners from $100,000 to $140,000, and Proposition 11 which gives senior citizens and those with disabilities an extra $60,0000 exemption.

The push to get this plan on the ballot was made by nearly all state lawmakers earlier this year. Taken together with other recent efforts to reduce property taxes, Texas will spend more than $50 billion on this during the state’s next budget cycle.

Additional amendments that appear to have passed are Proposition 10, which gives homeowners whose homes were destroyed by fires an exemption, as well as Proposition 7 that creates exemptions for widows of veterans whose death was a result of service.

Property taxes will also go down for landlords and business owners under Proposition 9.

Another measure — Proposition 17 — will give Texans who live along the southern border a property tax break for building projects on their land if they’re related to border security.

Texans make investments in water infrastructure, dementia prevention and technical education

Voters showed strong support for measures aimed at strengthening the state’s future. Proposition 1 creates two new funds to help Texas’ network of technical colleges grow — money that can be used toward buying land, building new classrooms and labs, repairing campus buildings and updating equipment.

Meanwhile, Proposition 4 will direct up to $1 billion a year for fixing old pipes, building reservoirs and shoring up the state’s water supply against future droughts. While supporters say it’s a drop in the bucket compared to what’s needed, the money will begin to address the state’s aging infrastructure.

And through Proposition 14, Texans approved the creation of a $3 billion investment to create a Dementia Prevention and Research Institute — modeled after the state’s cancer research program — to focus on Alzheimer’s and related diseases.

Additional tax exemptions and bans

Under Proposition 2, Texas voters banned a capital gains tax, a move supporters say protects investors and encourages economic growth. Meanwhile, Proposition 6 prohibits certain taxes on financial service providers like stock exchanges and broker dealers.

Voters also look to have approved Proposition 8, which bans inheritance taxes in the state, ensuring lawmakers cannot impose a tax on estates or inheritances in the future, even though the state currently has none.

Finally, Proposition 5 creates a tax exemption for animal feed held in retailers’ inventories, an effort to lower livestock production costs and support Texas agriculture.

Tougher bail rules and judicial oversight

Amendments reshaping parts of the state’s criminal justice system also saw strong support from Texas voters.

Proposition 3 requires judges to deny bail in some violent and sexual offense cases if there’s clear evidence the person poses a danger or might flee — a move supporters say closes loopholes that’ve allowed repeat offenders to walk free.

Also approved was Proposition 12, which overhauls the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, giving it more power “to more effectively sanction judges for judicial misconduct” and change how its members are appointed. Supporters, like Gov. Greg Abbott, say the measure will make the judicial system more transparent.

How other amendments faired

Two other amendments poised for approval focus on social and election issues. Proposition 15 puts parents’ rights directly into the state constitution, giving them more say over their kids’ education, healthcare and upbringing. Supporters say it protects families; critics worry it could complicate child welfare cases.

Meanwhile, Proposition 16 reinforces that only U.S. citizens can vote in state and local elections — something already in law but now cemented in the Texas Constitution.

