© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Liberty Hill ISD tax rate election results: Voters decide fate of school programming, teacher salaries

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST
The Liberty Hill water tower with the name on the side and blue skies in the background.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The Liberty Hill water tower.

The Liberty Hill Independent School District is asking voters to decide Proposition A, a proposed tax rate increase.

If passed, the measure would generate an additional $10.7 million in tax revenue for 2025-26 school year for the fast-growing district in northwestern Williamson County.

School district officials said the money would be used to help pay for the district's day-to-day operations, including teacher and staff salaries, student programming, classroom support and safety measures.

It is not a bond election that would fund buildings, major maintenance and land.

If the measure is rejected by voters, school district officials said they will likely have to cut an additional $3 million from the budget in the spring. They also said they will likely have to take out operational loans to keep schools open.

Nearly 10% of Williamson County voters cast a ballot during early voting.

This is a developing story. The results below will be updated after polls close at 7 p.m.
Tags
Education KUTProperty TaxesWilliamson County
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
See stories by Kailey Hunt
Related Content