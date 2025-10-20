Early voting in Williamson County starts today. Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot.

Early voting for the Nov. 4 election has begun. Texans have the opportunity to weigh in on 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution.

In Williamson County, several local city council races, as well as proposed tax rate increases from school districts are on the ballot.

Here's what you need to know to vote in Williamson County.

What's on your ballot?

In addition to the 17 proposed state constitutional amendments, Williamson County residents will decide several local city council races. Notable ones include:



Mayor of Pflugerville

Pflugerville City Council, Place 1

Leander City Council, Place 3

Jarrell City Council, Place 5

Residents will also decide on proposed tax rate increases in Austin, Coupland, the Taylor Independent School District and the Liberty Hill Independent School District.

Taylor ISD is also asking residents to vote on a $147 million bond package to improve facilities and infrastructure to keep up with growth.

You can find a personalized ballot based on where you live by visiting the Williamson County sample ballot website.

Am I registered to vote?

Make sure you're registered to vote before heading to the polls. You can verify your voter registration online through a state of Texas voter portal. The deadline to register for this election has passed, but you can get a head start on registering for the next one. Visit the Vote Texas website for more information.

Where and when can I vote?

Early voting locations in Williamson County include Austin, Cedar Park, Florence, Georgetown, Hutto, Jarrell, Leander, Liberty Hill, Round Rock and Taylor. Times vary depending on the day:



Monday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 6p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17 though Friday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full list of early voting locations can be found on the county website or using the map below.

On Election Day, polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your vote.

A full list Election Day voting locations can also be found on the county website.

What do I bring with me to the polls?

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

Here are the accepted forms of ID:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes the person's photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes the person's photograph

U.S. passport

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can be either a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

What not to do at the polls

Remember that you can't use cellphones, cameras, computers or any kind of recording device in a room where people are voting. If you were planning to have some notes on your phone, print them out instead.

You also can't wear clothes or accessories relating to a candidate, political party or measure — even if they're not on the ballot.

Voting by mail

The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 24.

If you're a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Williamson County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail from the county website.

Once you get your mail-in ballot, keep these deadlines in mind to make sure your ballot is received on time:

Postmarked: Nov. 4 by 7 p.m.

Post received: Nov. 5 by 5 p.m.

In-person received: Nov. 4 by 7 p.m.

You can only hand deliver a mail-in ballot to the county elections office on Election Day, and you will need to show a photo ID. A friend or relative is not allowed to turn your ballot in for you.

You can check the status of your ballot online through a state of Texas voter portal.

If you have any questions, you can email bbm@wilcotx.gov or call 512-943-1630.