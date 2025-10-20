Early voting has started for the Nov. 4 election. Here's what to know for the Austin area.

Voters across the Austin area will decide on funding for city services, some mayoral and city council races, and — along with the rest of the state — changes to the Texas Constitution.

Here's what you need to know about when, where and how to vote.

What's on the ballot?

Austinites will get to vote on Proposition Q, a proposed tax rate increase funding a variety of city programs that has faced controversy and a lawsuit in the months leading up to the election.

Voters will also get to weigh in on 17 constitutional amendments that cover property taxes, bail, water infrastructure, dementia research funding and more. Here's our guide to the proposed amendments and how they would affect the state.

KUT has put together voter guides for Travis and Williamson counties with more detailed information and links to sample ballots:



Don't live in those counties, or want to see your personalized sample ballot? Click this link for more information from VOTE411.

Important dates

Oct. 20 – 31 — Early voting

Oct. 24 — Deadline to send in a mail-in ballot application (received, not postmarked)

Nov. 4 — Election Day

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your registration online through a state of Texas voter portal. If it turns out you're not registered, the deadline for this election has passed — but you can visit the Vote Texas website to learn how to register for future elections.

When and where can I vote?

You have to vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

On Election Day, Travis, Williamson and Hays County voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by the time polls close, you can cast your ballot.

You can find a map of Travis County early voting locations and times below.



Monday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 25 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 26 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 27 – Friday, Oct. 31 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

On the last two days of early voting, some polling locations are open until 10 p.m. Find them on this list.

You can find a map of Williamson County early voting locations and times below.



Monday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 25 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 26 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 27 – Friday, Oct. 31 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

You can find Hays County early voting locations and times at this link.



Monday, Oct. 20 – Friday, Oct. 24 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 25 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 27 – Wednesday, Oct. 29 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Oct. 31 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

What do I bring with me to the polls?

Make sure to bring a photo ID when you vote. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes your photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes your photograph

U.S. passport

The ID can be expired for up to four years. If you're 70 or older, you can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID, here are the alternatives you can bring to the polls:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can either be a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

What not to do at the polls

Remember that you can't use cellphones, cameras, computers or any kind of recording device in a room where people are voting. If you were planning to have some notes on your phone, print them out instead.

You also can't wear clothes or accessories relating to a candidate, political party or measure — even if they're not on the ballot.

Voting by mail

In Texas, you can vote by mail only if you:



won't be in the county you're registered in during early voting and on Election Day

are sick or disabled

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

are 65 or older on Election Day

are in prison or civil commitment, but are otherwise eligible

The deadline to submit a request for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24. To vote by mail, print the “Application for Ballot by Mail” or submit an online request for it to be mailed to you. Fill out the required sections and sign your name with the date. Then, mail or hand deliver the completed application to the early voting clerk in your county. You can visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for more guidance.

The Austin-area League of Women Voters has also put together a guide to voting by mail for Central Texas residents, which you can find on the organization's website.

Once you get your mail-in ballot, keep these deadlines in mind to make sure your ballot is received on time:



Postmarked: Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Post received: Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

In-person received: Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m

You can also hand deliver your mail-in ballot to the county elections office on Election Day. You will need to show a photo ID.

Once you’ve returned your mail-in ballot, you can check its status using this online ballot tracker.