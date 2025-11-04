Prop Q results: Austin voters decide fate of city-backed property tax increase

Austin voters will decide the fate of Proposition Q, a controversial city-backed plan to raise more than $100 million in property tax revenue to pay for homeless services and other city projects.

Nearly 13% of voters cast an early ballot in the off-year election, which typically draws in just a sliver of the electorate in Austin.

Supporters of the measure say the tax rate increase is necessary to shore up a budget shortfall at City Hall. Opponents say the increase isn't necessary to maintain city services and that the measure would make Austin less affordable.

This is a developing story. The results below will be updated after polls close at 7 p.m.