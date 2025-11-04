© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prop Q results: Austin voters decide fate of city-backed property tax increase

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST
Two voting signs one reading No on Prop Q the other Vote Yes on Prop Q are shown on a curb.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Austin voters will decide the fate of Proposition Q, a city-backed plan that would raise more than $100 million in property tax revenue for city projects and homeless services.

Austin voters will decide the fate of Proposition Q, a controversial city-backed plan to raise more than $100 million in property tax revenue to pay for homeless services and other city projects.

Nearly 13% of voters cast an early ballot in the off-year election, which typically draws in just a sliver of the electorate in Austin.

Supporters of the measure say the tax rate increase is necessary to shore up a budget shortfall at City Hall. Opponents say the increase isn't necessary to maintain city services and that the measure would make Austin less affordable.

This is a developing story. The results below will be updated after polls close at 7 p.m.
Tags
Politics KUTProperty TaxesElections
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is KUT's government accountability reporter. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content