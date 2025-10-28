How much more would you pay in city property taxes if Prop Q passes?

Austin voters will decide the fate of Proposition Q on Election Day. The measure would raise up to $110 million to fund parks, social programs and emergency services by increasing the city's tax rate.

If early voting totals are to be believed, Austinites are fired up about this citywide referendum.

Opponents argue the increase is a sign of spending run amok at City Hall and that this tax increase isn't necessary to maintain vital city services. Supporters say this tax rate election is a necessity and state law has kneecapped Austin's ability to pay for its ever-growing needs.

The bottom line is tax bills for Austin property owners are going up next year. But, there's been misinformation that this election would mean a "20% property tax increase" or that it would raise a homeowner's bill far higher than it actually would.

If Prop Q passes, tax bills for property owners will go up, with the tax rate increasing by 20% compared to last year, but that doesn't equate to a 20% increase on a person's bill.

The city anticipates that would mean about $300 a year for someone with a home valued at $500,000.

Below is a calculator to see how much you would pay in city property taxes if Prop Q passes and if it were to fail. The Prop Q tax rate is 0.57 cents per $100,000 property valuation, while the rate the city would adopt if it fails is roughly 0.53 cents per $100,000 valuation on your property.

After a recent constitutional amendment , these rates are required to be published online, and KUT News is using the rates provided to the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) per that state law.

If you're a property owner, these calculations do not constitute your whole tax bill — just the city's portion, which is the sole focus of this tax rate election. TCAD has its own calculator for your entire property tax bill, which includes any homestead exemptions you may have that we could not include here on a property-by-property basis.