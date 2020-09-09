Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Parts Of Central Texas Until 5:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Burnet, Williamson, Travis and Hays counties until 5:30 p.m. This includes cities such as Cedar Park, Leander and Lakeway.

This morning, a flash flood warning was issued for Travis, Hays, Williamson, Northwest Bastrop, East Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, East Comal and Guadalupe counties until 10:45 a.m.

Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management said people in low-lying and flood-prone areas should have a plan if they need to move to higher ground.

Austin-Travis County EMS is reminding people to watch for weather conditions before driving, as up to 5 inches of rain are expected to fall in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

