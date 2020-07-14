Houston Hospitals Navigate NY-Like Surge, Mixed Messages

By Laura Rice 22 minutes ago
  • New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink says, "with so many messages out there, mixed messages about how to keep safe or what is acceptable risk ... people just don't, they don't really know."
    New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink says, "with so many messages out there, mixed messages about how to keep safe or what is acceptable risk ... people just don't, they don't really know."
    Macie Kelly/Houston Public Media

From Texas Standard:

Houston is going the way of New York when it comes to rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations – that's according to New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink.

Fink reported on the steep rise in coronavirus cases in New York last spring, when that city was the world's epicenter of the pandemic. Now, she says she sees similarities between what happened there and what's happening now in Houston. Fink recently observed the COVID-19 response at
Houston Methodist hospital, and wrote about it for the Times.

"We are seeing hospitals admitting patient after patient with COVID-19," Fink told Texas Standard host David Brown on Tuesday.

More than that, though, she said Houston Methodist and other hospitals are having to expand or create new intensive care units on the fly, calling that practice "surge." But these expanded or new units also require specially trained doctors and nurses, and they can be hard to come by as health care workers, themselves, are starting to fall ill with COVID-19.

At Harris Health, a system of "safety net" hospitals in the Houston area that often serve patients with lower incomes who are insured through Medicaid, Fink said they don't have the capacity for large numbers of intensive care patients; they've "reached a limit," she said. So they're transferring patients to hospitals elsewhere in the state.

Similar things are happening at private hospitals. They're doing what Fink called "load-leveling" – in other words, transferring patients between different hospitals within their own systems.

When cases started to rise in Texas in June, Fink said the expectation was that because many of the new cases were younger people who statistically face less risk from COVID-19, it wouldn't lead to a strain on hospitals. But it takes weeks before those individuals spread COVID-19 to more vulnerable people who do end up needing special care. That process doesn't happen right away, she said.

"That wave of the sicker patients is hitting now."

As much as Fink sees similarities between Texas and New York, she said there's one major difference: a sense of national unity about the pandemic. When cases surged in New York in March, government leaders were united in fighting the spread of the virus. But much of that unity has dissolved.

"There was a national pause .. and, of course, that's gone away," Fink said.

And, she said, that lack of unity is confusing everyone, including the people who get sick.

"A lot of the medical staff I'm meeting, they feel a real sympathy for the patients," Fink said. "With so many messages out there, mixed messages about how to keep safe or what is acceptable risk ... people just don't, they don't really know."

Web story by Caroline Covington.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Houston
COVID-19
Hospitals
New York

Related Content

More Houston-Area Residents Dying At Home

By Terri Langford Jul 10, 2020
Brad.K/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

An increase in the number of Houston-area residents dying at home suggests more people may be affected by the coronavirus than previously known, a new report by NBC News and ProPublica reveals. 

The two news organizations analyzed Houston Fire Department data and found that in June, the number of times paramedics responded to a home where someone died of a heart attack had jumped about 50%.

Central Texas Teachers Feel The State And Districts Aren't Prioritizing Safety When Opening Schools

By Jul 13, 2020
Dawson Elementary School, along with other schools in Austin ISD, closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The first day of classes for Central Texas school districts is about a month away, but many parents and teachers still don’t know what it will look like. 

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

By Jul 11, 2020

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.

During the first few weeks of staying at home, Maryam Jernigan-Noesi's 4-year-old son Carter was excited. His working parents were around him most of the day, and it seemed like a big extended weekend. But after a few weeks, she says, things changed.