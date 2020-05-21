KUT Discussion Series Focuses on What We Need to Know About COVID-19 Moving Forward

By Erin Geisler 24 minutes ago

Experts from Across the University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School to Share Latest Insights and Science

AUSTIN, Texas – May 21, 2020 – As Texas moves toward restarting the economy after stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19 expire, many questions remain: What do we need to know about the virus? What will it take to live with and move past the pandemic? And how will it affect society long-term?

KUT’s “Now What?” is a free weekly discussion series – produced in partnership with Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin – where KUT reporters will talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across the university about what we all need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

The first installment of the series takes place at noon, Wednesday, May 27, with University of Texas vaccine researcher and Associate Professor of Molecular Biosciences Jason McLellan and KUT’s Jennifer Stayton. The public may participate via KUT.org or KUT’s Facebook page.

“We collaborated with UT to create a partnership that fit with both of our missions — ours, to give people useful information to help them make informed decisions; UT’s, to spread the knowledge of their leading faculty and researchers; and Dell Medical School’s, to help make Austin a healthier place,” said Matt Largey, KUT projects editor.

Each conversation will last 30 to 45 minutes and will include opportunities for audience questions. The video conversations and transcripts, including Spanish translations, will be published online.

Upcoming “Now What?” conversations will dive into the future of education and work post-pandemic, as well as other topics.

