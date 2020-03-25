'The Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave' With Regina Mason And Sean Durant – Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Regina E. Mason, international speaker, executive producer and author of The Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave, published by Oxford University Press, and Sean Durant, the producer/director of Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes.

The Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave is the first fugitive slave narrative in American history.

Mason and Durant talk about inspiration Mason’s great-great-great grandfather gave them for this project, southern slavery from the perspective of the slave, how William Grimes made it out of slavery and why his story is important.