Man Shot At Downtown Austin Protest Dies From His Injuries

A man shot during a protest in downtown Austin has died at an Austin hospital from his injuries, police say.

A Facebook Live video showed protesters marching up Congress Avenue on Saturday night. A group bunched together at the corner of Fourth Street and Congress when several gunshots rang out.

An Austin Police spokesperson said officers were monitoring the protest when the shooting happened around 9:52 p.m. According to initial reports, APD said, the victim approached the suspect's vehicle and may have been carrying a rifle.

The suspect inside the vehicle then shot the victim, police said. The suspect has been detained and is cooperating with officers, the APD spokesperson said.

On Sunday, "Good Morning America" interviewed Sheila Foster, who said her son, Garrett Foster, was the man who was killed.

A witness at the scene named Julian told KUT's Mose Buchele the vehicle almost hit the group of protesters before the shooting.

"As we’re walking down passing Fourth Street, a blue car just come swerving out into the middle of the street almost runs over a bunch of protesters and everybody around starts like smacking the car trying to get him to slow down," the witness said. "He pulls down his window and he fires three shots into the guy. From point-blank. No words no nothing. And then rolls up his window and zooms off."

The video shows police responding and clearing the intersection as people provide medical aid to one person lying in the middle of the road. Police said no one else was injured in the shooting.

Warning: This video includes audio of the gunshots around the 2 hour and 35-minute mark.

