Maps: Tracking COVID-19's Spread In Texas

By KERA News 50 minutes ago
Originally published on April 5, 2020 2:59 pm

The public radio stations that make up The Texas Newsroom are tracking cases and deaths based on counts from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Texas was reported March 4 in Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston. The first death from the disease was on March 15 in Matagorda County, on the Gulf Coast between Houston and Corpus Christi.

These maps are updated daily:

• NPR is updating a national map of confirmed cases and deaths

• NPR is also updating a global map of confirmed cases and deaths.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

How To Get Help (And Help) In Austin During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By & Mar 17, 2020
A man carries groceries on the UT Austin campus during spring break on Tuesday.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll keep this post updated on how people can help and get help in the Austin area during the coronavirus pandemic. Know of something missing from this list? Email Andy@KUT.org.

How To Get Tested For The Coronavirus In Austin. (Not Just Anyone Can Get Tested.)

By Mar 18, 2020
Austin's first drive-up testing center for COVID-19 at Baylor Scott & White clinic in North Austin on March 15, 2020.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin public health officials say they've received about 1,000 COVID-19 test kits, acknowledging that there is still a huge gulf between the number of tests available and the number of people who want to be tested. 

COVID-19 Is Costing People Their Jobs. Here's How To Apply For Unemployment In Texas.

By Mar 19, 2020
The City of Austin banned dining in at restaurants on Tuesday,
Julia Reihs / KUT

With much of Austin's service and entertainment sectors shut down and the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic being felt across the local, state and national economy, people are being laid off.

Numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show new unemployment claims between March 15 and March 18 were 11 times higher than the same period a year ago — 5,623 in 2019 vs. 61,541 in 2020.