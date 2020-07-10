More Houston-Area Residents Dying At Home

By Terri Langford 1 hour ago
  • Brad.K/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

An increase in the number of Houston-area residents dying at home suggests more people may be affected by the coronavirus that previously known, a new report by NBC News and ProPublica reveals. 

The two news organizations analyzed Houston Fire Department data and found that in June, the number of times paramedics responded to a home where someone died of a heart attack had jumped about 50%.

“What our reporting showed is that across Houston there’s been a big jump in the number of people who called 911 for a medical emergency, and by the time paramedics reached them they’ve already died,” NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh told Texas Standard on Friday. 

Last year, HFD paramedics responded to about 200 calls a month where someone had suffered a cardiac arrest. In June that number rose to 300 calls a month. 

“That’s the highest it’s been in the past three years at least,” Hixenbaugh said. 

Autopsies on a small fraction of those people revealed they had COVID-19. 

“This same phenomenon happened in New York, it happened in Detroit, it happened in Boston as coronavirus cases surged there,” Hixenbaugh said. “And to be clear, there’s no evidence that all of these cases or a majority of them are the result of coronavirus. What those other cities showed was that many people who had coronavirus did not realize they had it.” 

And by the time they called for help, it was too late. 

Hixenbaugh added that many of the people who died at home in Houston were Black or Latinx, and many didn’t have health insurance. 

“Coronavirus has repeatedly unmasked, or put a spotlight, on already existing inequities in our society,” Hixenbaugh said. “And I think this is no different.”

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Houston
COVID Deaths
Black Texans
Latinx Texans
Health Care

Related Content

Local Couple Sets Up Errand Service To Help Austin Latinos Stay Home During The Pandemic

By 9 hours ago
Jason Rubio and Diana Anzaldua started AYUDA, an errand service geared toward Latinos in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

As COVID-19 tears through Austin’s Latino community, a local couple is working to find ways to keep Latinos at home as much as possible.

Pareja De Austin Crea Grupo De Mandados Para Ayudar A Latinos A Quedarse En Casa Durante La Pandemia

By 3 hours ago
Jason Rubio and Diana Anzaldua started AYUDA, an errand service geared toward Latinos in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Read this story in English.

Mientras el COVID-19 desgarra a la comunidad latina de Austin, una pareja local trabaja para encontrar formas de mantener a los latinos en casa tanto como sea posible.

Diana Anzaldua y Jason Rubio dicen que la pandemia nunca se sintió tan grave como ahora.

"No nos pareció tan personal porque nadie que conocíamos tenía [a la enfermedad] realmente", dijo Rubio. "Así que fue una especie de cosa extraña".

People Who Violate Austin Mask Rules Could Be Fined Up To $2,000

By Jul 9, 2020
Drivers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at CommUnityCare Hancock Clinic on July 2.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Austin will now enforce laws that require people to wear facial coverings in public and penalize businesses for not following measures that aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

People who violate the mask rules could face a fine of up to $2,000 and could be taken to civil court by the city.