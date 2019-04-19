New and Sustaining Members Fuel the News and Music on KUT and KUTX in Spring Membership Drive

AUSTIN, Texas – April 19, 2019 – Central Texans stepped up to voluntarily support fact-based journalism and the Austin music experience at KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 during their joint spring membership drive.

The on-air portion of the seven-day membership drive, which ended April 12, raised $675,000 and added more than 1,275 new members, with some sustaining members choosing to increase their monthly donation.

“This was my first membership drive and I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support from our community,” said Debbie Hiott, executive director and general manager of KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9. “Thank you to everyone who contributed to our spring membership drive. The continued support is critical as we consider how to expand our news offerings and develop a greater audience for local and live music.”

Broad-based community support – from engaged listeners, sustaining members and local businesses – is the key to public radio’s independence.

While the on-air portion of the membership drive is over, listeners have until midnight tonight to receive a thank-you gift with their donation.

KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 depend on local individuals and businesses for approximately 87 percent of their annual operating budget. Member donations pay for programming and broadcasting expenses, such as KUT’s award-winning news operation, and programs such as “Texas Standard,” “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!,” “Marketplace” and “Fresh Air.” Listener donations also enable KUTX to reflect the musical diversity of Austin through one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A, the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and more.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience
KUT and KUTX are community supported public media that fuel Austin’s love of discovery. KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, uses the highest editorial standards to report the stories that matter to Austin, and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, enriches listeners’ lives with the music and experiences that reflect the spirit of Austin. Our work is directly supported by a community of members and local businesses whose investments power the music, news and conversations that matter to Austin.

