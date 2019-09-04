New Texas Pipeline Protest Law Is About More Than Pipelines

By & 30 minutes ago
  • A community meeting on the Kinder Morgan pipeline
    An opponent of a planned pipeline through the Hill Country listens during a community meeting in Wimberley in January.
    Salvador Castro for KUT

A law went into effect in Texas this week that increases penalties for demonstrators who interfere with oil and gas pipelines and other pieces of "critical infrastructure."

Oil and gas states have adopted such laws to crack down on demonstrations like the one at Standing Rock, where protesters disrupted construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. As the legislation was debated in Texas, attention focused on the impact it might have on opposition to the natural gas pipeline planned for the Hill Country.

But the law applies to more than pipelines. It is now a felony in Texas to trespass on “critical infrastructure” to damage property or interfere with operations. “Critical infrastructure” includes pipelines, ports, feedlots, trucking terminals, dams, petrochemical plants and many other facilities. (Find a full list here.)

The law counts as critical infrastructure, a facility or pipeline “that is under construction and all equipment and appurtenances used during that construction.”

It also allows groups to be sued or fined up to a half million dollars for supporting demonstrators.

Industry groups support the law, saying it will increase safety around oil and gas infrastructure.

“There are ways to protest, but don’t do it on a construction site because you could get hurt or hurt somebody else,” Allen Fore, vice president of public affairs for pipeline company Kinder Morgan, told KUT before the law took effect.

But opponents say the law is already having a chilling effect on legally protected protest.

Daphne Silverman, a defense lawyer who has represented protesters, says the statute is overly vague when it comes to what constitutes trespassing, leaving it open to constitutional challenge.

For example, she says, the law applies not only in places where there is a barrier “obviously designed to exclude intruders” from an area, but also to “equipment and appurtenances” used in the construction of pipelines and other facilities.

“Normally you have to be able to see whether or not you can go on this property,” she says.

She says other portions of the statute may be difficult to prosecute. For example, it criminalizes trespassing with “intent” to disrupt or damage infrastructure.

“Even in conspiracy cases, there [has to be a crime] committed by members of the conspiracy before it can be charged,” she says.  “So I’m going to be curious to see how prosecutors are going to charge this.”

Nonetheless, if the goal of the new law is to dissuade people from protesting, Silverman believes it is already working.

“I do have some nonprofit clients and I know that they are concerned about their own liability for any protest support at this stage,” she says.

Tags: 
Pipelines
Kinder Morgan
2019 Texas Legislature

Related Content

820 New Texas Laws Go Into Effect In September. Here Are Some That Might Affect You.

By Aug 29, 2019
Interior of the Texas Capitol
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

This Sunday, 820 new laws passed during the 2019 session of the Texas Legislature will go into effect. They range from the huge — a $250 billion two-year budget — to the symbolic — a number of bills to rename parts of Texas highways. Here's a sample of several that will impact Texans' lives:

Kinder Morgan Sues City Of Kyle In Ongoing Pipeline Dispute

By Jul 23, 2019
Kyle, Texas
Julia Reihs / KUT

Kinder Morgan has filed a legal complaint against the City of Kyle, arguing a pipeline safety ordinance it adopted last month is illegal. The lawsuit is the latest clash between the company and opponents of the natural gas pipeline it’s planning through Central Texas.

Opponents Plan Lawsuit Over Hill Country Pipeline's Impact On Endangered Birds

By Jul 17, 2019
A bird feeder and birdhouse on Hill Country property that the pipeline would go through.
Julia Reihs / KUT

A new front has opened in the legal battle against a 430-mile natural gas pipeline planned through the Texas Hill Country, this time focusing on how the project will impact the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

Judge Clears A Path For Kinder Morgan's Pipeline Through The Texas Hill Country

By Jun 26, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A Travis County judge has ruled construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision Tuesday marks a major setback for landowners and local governments that sued to stop energy company Kinder Morgan from using eminent domain to build the pipeline.

Hays County Takes 'The Fight To Kinder Morgan' With Lawsuit Over Proposed Pipeline

By Apr 22, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

After months of community protests, a group of more than 20 landowners and city leaders gathered Monday to announce that Hays County and the City of Kyle had officially joined a lawsuit to oppose a natural gas pipeline proposed to run through Central Texas.

3 Questions Answered About The Planned Natural Gas Pipeline In Central Texas

By Feb 12, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

Kinder Morgan is hosting an open house in Hays County tonight about its Permian Highway Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline the company plans to run through Central Texas.

Central Texas Pipeline Reignites Fight Over Land Rights

By Jan 28, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A fight over a pipeline is never only about the pipeline. It’s about the environment, property rights, public safety and a community’s sense of itself. Just such a fight is now brewing in the Texas Hill Country, where company Kinder Morgan plans to lay a part of its 430-mile natural gas Permian Highway Pipeline.