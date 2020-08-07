Photos: Auction Offers Chance To Own A Piece Of Threadgill's Memorabilia

  • The facade of the original Threadgill's on North Lamar, which closed in April.
    The original Threadgill's on North Lamar was forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Eddie Wilson saw that as a sign he should retire.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin’s musical, cultural and some culinary history can be had Saturday in what is being billed as the last auction from the personal collection of former Threadgill’s and Armadillo World Headquarters owner Eddie Wilson. 

The original Threadgill's on North Lamar was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wilson knew right then it would never reopen.

Kenneth Threadgill opened Threadgill’s in 1933. The restaurant, music venue and gas station had one of the first liquor licenses in the city after prohibition was repealed. Wilson bought it 40 years ago after his legendary club the Armadillo closed. 

Through the years, Wilson acquired hundreds of signs, artwork, posters and prints that have fetched thousands of dollars in three previous auctions. This auction will have the last of what Wilson is willing to part with. He says it's finally time.

“Coronavirus just gave me an excuse for my retirement,” he said. “I was trying to figure out when and how to do it. All of a sudden they told me I have to shut down. And the first thing I though was, 'OK, you can’t, by God, tell me I have to open up.’”

Saturday's live auction starts at 10 a.m. and lands on the 50th anniversary of the opening of Wilson’s Armadillo World Headquarters. Attendance will be limited due to social-distancing rules. Bidding can be done online by registering through Burley Auction’s website.

Here's a look at what's for sale:

The auction will feature owner Eddie Wilson's collection of Armadillo World Headquarters posters, vintage beer signs, photos of Janis Joplin and other musicians and more from Threadgill's original location.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

