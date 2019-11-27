Second Blast Rips Through Chemical Plant In Southeast Texas

A second explosion has torn through a Southeast Texas chemical plant about 13 hours after an initial blast injured three workers.

Witnesses say the explosion erupted shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the plant TCP Group operates in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston. The force of the blast hurled debris into the air, but no more injuries were immediately reported.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick ordered a mandatory evacuation of a 4-mile radius around the plant, including Port Neches and neighboring Groves, Nederland and part of Port Arthur.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze after the initial explosion early Wednesday. The blast blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes and sent a plume of smoke stretching for miles.

The three workers who were injured – two TPC employees and a contractor – were treated and released from hospitals in Port Arthur and Houston, said Troy Monk, TPC’s director of health, safety and security.

About 30 employees were working at the plant at the time of the explosion and all have been accounted for, TPC said.

The plant makes chemical and petroleum-based products.

Monk said the blast occurred in an area of the plant that makes butadiene, a chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber and other products. He said the plant has 175 full-time employees and 50 contract workers.

Monk said TPC does not know what caused the explosion, but it will form an investigation team to determine what happened.

“We’re staying focused on the safety of our emergency response personnel folks in and around in the community as well as trying to protect the environment,” Monk said at a news conference.

TPC officials know that at least three tanks have been damaged by the blaze, but firefighters have not been able to fully assess damage at the plant as they remain in a defensive position, Monk said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said at the news conference that he was awakened at his home by the blast, which blew in his front and back doors, “damaging them pretty significantly.”

Jefferson County Emergency Management coordinator Mike White told the Beaumont Enterprise that five residents were being treated for minor injuries, mostly related to shattered glass.

White said state environmental officials are monitoring air quality but that no elevated chemical levels had been detected.

Officials in cities near the plant explosion asked residents to minimize their exposure to the chemical plume by sheltering in place, closing windows and turning off their heating and air conditioning systems.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant.

Branick told Beaumont TV station KDFM that it’s a miracle no one died. Branick said one worker suffered burns and was taken by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital. The others had a broken wrist and a broken leg.

Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry blazes this year, including a March fire that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.

In the March fire, prosecutors filed five water pollution charges against the company that owns the petrochemical storage facility after chemicals flowed into a nearby waterway.

A search of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality records by NPR found that TPC Group has been ordered to pay more than $378,000 in fines this year over environmental violations at two facilities, in Port Neches and in Houston.

The Trump administration last week eased Obama-era safety rules regulating how companies store dangerous chemicals. The regulations had been aimed at preventing disasters like the 2013 explosion that killed 15 people at a fertilizer plant in West, Texas.

"Under the Obama-era rules, businesses were required to notify nearby communities about certain chemicals, follow best practices and get a third-party audit if an accident happens," KUT's Mose Buchele reported for NPR. "But the Trump administration says those rules are burdensome and raise security concerns."

