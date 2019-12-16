Sid Miller Faced Backlash For 'Get A Rope' Facebook Post. Greg Abbott Used The Phrase On Twitter.

By Chase Karacostas 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott
    Gov. Greg Abbott delivers a speed during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Brett Busby in March.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

A month ago, agriculture commissioner Sid Miller faced online backlash after tweeting the phrase “get a rope” – a statement critics said harkens back to lynching African Americans in the South in the 19th and early 20th century.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott did the same thing.

Abbott was responding to a Twitter user asking him what he would do about a Whataburger location running out of Dr. Pepper.

“Whataburger was OUT of Dr. Pepper this morning @GregAbbott_TX,” Josh Woosley tweeted. “What are you going to do about this.”

“Get a rope,” Abbott responded.

The backlash was swift.

In both instances, the statewide office holders said it was a joke based off of a decades old Pace salsa ad after being attacked for making the offensive comment online. Abbott responded with a YouTube link to the ad. Abbott's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The 1992 salsa ad shows a group of men sitting around a fire eating dinner. When one of them offers a salsa made in New York City instead of Pace — which is from San Antonio — another man says "get a rope."

Miller’s statement came in response to a Facebook post that complained about a group called "Sons of Confederate Veterans" which was blocked from participating in a Veteran’s Day parade in Stephenville.

“Who told them to leave? Get a rope,” Miller said.

_____________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
Lynchings

Related Content

Gov. Abbott Says He'll Use 5 Acres Of State-Owned Land To Temporarily House Homeless Austinites

By Nov 7, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the state will use 5 acres of state land at U.S. Highway 183 and Montopolis Drive as a temporary campsite for homeless Austinites. The site would serve as a stopgap until a privately backed effort brings a temporary shelter online in the downtown area.

Abbott Says TxDOT Will Start Cleaning Up Homeless Camps Under Highways In Austin Starting Monday

By Oct 29, 2019
Temporary shelters and materials gathered under an overpass at Ben White Boulevard and Victory Drive could be cleared out by the Texas Department of Transportation Monday, according to the governor's office.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott's office says it's forging ahead with cleanups of homeless encampments under overpasses in Austin.