Stay Off The Hike And Bike Trail Around Lady Bird Lake, Trail Foundation Recommends

By & 25 minutes ago
  • The Trail Foundation is closing outdoor gym equipment around Lady Bird Lake.
    The Trail Foundation says outdoor gym equipment around Lady Bird Lake will not be available during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The Trail Foundation recommends people exercise as close to home as possible and stay off the Butler Hike and Bike Trail around Lady Bird Lake to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our message to those who love the Trail is this: it will be there for us when this season passes," the foundation’s CEO Heidi Anderson said. "Now is the time to let the Trail rest while we do. We need to do our part, stay home, take care of ourselves and our families, and also the larger community.”

Austin-Travis County announced a stay-at-home order Tuesday that goes into effect at midnight and lasts until April 13. The order allows for outdoor activity, including walking and bicycling — as long as people comply with social distancing requirements.

There are parts of the 10-mile trail that make it difficult for people to stay 6 feet apart in accordance with those requirements, says the foundation, which doesn't have the authority to close the trail.

The number of people using the trail has not decreased in the past two weeks, Anderson said. 

"Many people are not practicing social distancing and other critical steps to avoid spreading the coronavirus,” she said.

If you do use the trail, the foundation says it's “extremely important” to stay at least 6 feet from others, don't leave home if you're feeling sick, alert others to your presence by saying "on your left" when you pass and step aside to let others get around you.

Exercise equipment will be closed around the trail, but restrooms and water fountains will stay open. 

"We highly recommend NOT using them as it's not possible to guarantee safe levels of hygiene," the foundation said.

Dr. Elizabeth Douglass, an infectious disease specialist at UT Austin’s Dell Medical School, told KUT that people should consider jogging in quieter residential neighborhoods if that is an option, as there are now fewer cars on the street and people should be able to keep a safe distance.

Some joggers have also wondered if the very act of exercising, with its inherent heavy exhaling and inhaling, may leave them more vulnerable to taking in the virus.

“If you’re really close to someone you could inhale that [virus-infected] droplet,” Douglass said. “That’s where the science is telling us to be 6 feet away because it’s not going to travel super far.”

People should also be aware of the risk involved in using public exercise equipment, and that goes for kids as well as adults.

“We know that the transmission of this virus is by droplets,” says Douglass, who said she can easily envision the virus spreading on “a playground where the kids’ hands are contaminated.”

“Fortunately, most children are not getting sick, but they shed the virus, they carry the virus, and many of them are asymptomatic,” she said.

Douglass does not think these concerns should dissuade people from outdoor exercise, only encourage them to seek less crowded places to do it.  

“Good thing that we live in Austin,” she said. “We have a lot of open-air spaces.”

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lady Bird Lake
Hike And Bike Trail

Related Content

Austin Issues Stay-At-Home Order To Help Stop Coronavirus Spread

By 7 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has issued an order for residents to stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will last until at least April 13.

What You Can And Can't Do Under Austin's Stay-At-Home Order

By 5 hours ago
A delivery person carries Amazon packages to an apartment complex in South Austin. Mail and shipping services are considered essential under Austin's stay-at-home order.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has issued an order that requires everyone (with some exceptions) to stay at home and requires many businesses to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 Live Updates: City Of Austin, Travis And Williamson Counties Issue Stay-At-Home Orders

By 11 hours ago
Park-goers exercise at Vic Mathias Shores in South Austin on March 23. City leaders have encouraged Austinites to exercise and walk outside, as long as they stay six feet apart from other people.
Julia Reihs / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.