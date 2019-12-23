TABC Gives Smartphone Apps Postmates And Shipt Green Light To Deliver Booze

Texans will be able to have delivery drivers bring alcohol directly from retailers to their doors in time for the holidays.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has for the first time awarded consumer delivery permits to two companies, Shipt and Postmates. The state agency expects to approve a third in the next few days.

The new permit was created by a bipartisan bill the state Legislature passed earlier this year. Chris Porter, a spokesperson for TABC, says the permit makes it easier for consumers to order alcohol using an app and makes things easier for retailers.

"They still have the option of delivering it on their own if they wish, but now they can also contract out to a third-party who kind of handles that burden of the actual delivery and the liability involved," Porter said.

He said TABC and the companies that receive the permits are taking steps to make sure no one under 21 is allowed to order or be delivered alcohol.

"All of these companies which apply for these permits, they're also well aware of what the law says," Porter said. " The companies are working closely with us to make sure that their employees are up to speed on what the law and what the requirements say."

Porter recommends consumers ensure they live in a wet county before placing orders online or through an app.