Debaucherous evening last night? You're probably dealing with veisalgia right now.More commonly known as a hangover, this unpleasant phenomenon has been…
Texans will be able to have delivery drivers bring alcohol directly from retailers to their doors in time for the holidays.The Texas Alcoholic Beverage…
If you're feeling lazy and you're looking for booze this holiday season, you're in luck. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Thursday it's…
Texas’ “beer-to-go” law went into effect today, allowing the purchase of beer direct from breweries and taprooms.State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez of Austin…
A bill filed late last week in the Texas Legislature could allow liquor stores to sell on Sundays. Currently, stores are prohibited from selling then – as…
From Texas Standard:The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is facing tough times. The agency’s acting director quit recently, and several high-level…
Only weeks into the job, the acting executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is calling it quits.Ed Swedberg’s abrupt and unexpected…
From Texas Standard:Walmart sells everything from guns to grapefruit. But right now, it can't sell liquor – at least not in Texas. The mega-retailer is…
Even as the population of Texas increased in the past year, overall alcohol consumption went down.The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says there were…
Until recently, beer drinkers who took their time to read the labels on their bottles or cans may have encountered some head-scratching fine print…