Texas DPS Intelligence And Counterterrorism Chief Fired After Arrest On Sexual Assault Charge

A top official at the Texas Department of Public Safety has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, according to Travis County court records. He was fired the same day.

John Jones, who led the agency’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, was arrested by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail Tuesday night. In an arrest affidavit, Jones is accused of raping a woman who attended a party at his house on July 20.

The woman told law enforcement that Jones had been drinking heavily and offered to let her ride his ATV, according to the affidavit. When they were driving, Jones took control and rode to a secluded spot, where she said he raped her before taking her back to his house, the affidavit says.

The woman later went to the emergency room to have a sexual assault forensic exam, according to the report.

DPS said in a statement Wednesday that Jones was terminated.

"The department takes allegations like this very seriously, and the Texas Rangers are working closely with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading this investigation," the statement said.

Texas Department Of Public Safety

