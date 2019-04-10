Texas' Legislative Leaders Push Sales Tax Increase To Lower Property Taxes

By 30 minutes ago
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen hold a press conference at the start of the legislative session in January.
    Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen hold a press conference at the start of the legislative session in January.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Republican leadership in the Texas Legislature announced an agreement Wednesday to swap a sales tax increase with property tax cuts.

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said in a press release that in an effort to lower “skyrocketing property taxes,” they had agreed on a plan to increase sales taxes by 1 cent to buy down property tax rates for homeowners and businesses. There was one caveat to the plan: It will go through only if lawmakers pass a bill that could reduce how much municipalities could increase property tax revenues year over year.

If that legislation – House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 2 – passes, then lawmakers can tackle the sales tax increase.

“If the one-cent increase in the sales tax passes, it will result in billions of dollars in revenue to help drive down property taxes in the short and long term,” the statement said.

Cutting property taxes has been a top priority for the state’s Republican leadership in the 2019 legislative session. But without large state budget cuts, there’s only so much the Legislature can do. There are only two major revenue generators in the state: property taxes and sales taxes. Lowering one of those, without cutting spending, would mean raising revenue from another.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities, a progressive state policy think tank, called the plan the "wrong approach."

"First, the sales tax takes the most from Texans who have the least," it said in a statement. "Second, sales taxes are volatile, so further linking critical public services to an erratic tax is misguided."

Efforts to increase the state sales tax rate have been unpopular in the past. The sales tax is considered a regressive tax, because everyone – no matter their income – must pay it, and lower-income families pay a higher percentage of their income on a regressive tax.

If the plan passes the Legislature, it would go to voters for approval as a constitutional amendment in November.

This post has been updated.

Tags: 
Greg Abbott
Dennis Bonnen
Dan Patrick
Property Taxes
Sales Taxes
86th Texas Legislature

Related Content

No, Experts Don't Consider Marijuana A Gateway Drug. Six Fact Checks From The Texas Legislature.

By 2 hours ago
Proponents of decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana say fewer tax dollars will be spent housing people in county jails for nonviolent crimes.
Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Lawmakers of all political stripes were chomping at the bit this session to file — or sign onto — bills that would decriminalize or lessen the criminal penalties for Texans found with small amounts of marijuana.

Texas Senate Passes Budget With Money For Property Tax Cuts — But No Plan For How To Spend It

By 20 hours ago
Juan Figueroa / The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate on Tuesday approved a two-year, $248 billion spending plan that includes $2.7 billion for a nebulous goal of property tax “relief” — but with seven weeks left in the 2019 legislative session, the upper chamber has yet to rally behind a way to spend those funds.

Texas System For Putting Holds On Driver's Licenses Creates 'Cycle Of Poverty,' Nonprofit Says

By Apr 8, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A national nonprofit says Texas’ system for putting holds on driver licenses is unconstitutional and is threatening to take the state to court as lawmakers decide the program's future this legislative session.

'Constitutional Carry' Bill Declared Dead After Gun Activist Visits Texas Lawmakers’ Houses

By Apr 5, 2019
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

After news broke that an activist pushing a “constitutional carry” gun proposal tried to visit the homes of several Texas House leaders, state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, declared his bill on the matter dead and wrote in a statement Friday he’s “officially canceling” his request for a committee hearing.