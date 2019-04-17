Thunderstorm Warning In Effect; Large Hail And High Winds Possible Into Early Morning

Severe weather is beginning to move through the Austin area.

There's a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Hill Country until 11:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for much of the Austin area and the Hill Country.

Large hail and damaging winds are the most likely threats facing the area.

The weather service puts the chance of precipitation for Austin at 90 percent tonight, with between one-half and three-quarters of an inch of rain possible.

"The hail and the high winds are the biggest concerns at this time, although we can certainly expect frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and some heavy rain as this line of storms moves through the region," said Eric Platt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 74 degrees.

