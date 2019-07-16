Travis County Included In Federal Plan To Address Growing Number Of HIV Cases

By 26 seconds ago
  • Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meets Tuesday with public health leaders to discuss strategies to end the spread of HIV in Central Texas.
    Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meets Tuesday with public health leaders to discuss strategies to end the spread of HIV in Central Texas.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met with other health care leaders in Austin on Tuesday to discuss the need for "disruptive" strategies to address the growing number of HIV infections in Central Texas.

Robert Redfield said the state ranked seventh or eighth in the number of new infections.

“There’s a significant contribution of Texas to the HIV epidemic,” he said. “And as such ... Texas is going to play a big part in the solution.”

That solution refers to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ aggressive goal to reduce new HIV infections by 75 percent in five years and by 90 percent in 10 years. The department is specifically targeting seven states with high rural HIV cases and 48 counties for their high number of new HIV infections. Five of those counties, including Travis County, are in Texas.

The initiative would require funding from Congress.

Redfield said in some places, the number of infections is stagnating.

“We’ve got the mileage out of the [current] system,” he said. “In the absence of doing anything, we’d anticipate nationally another 400,000 people in the next decade will acquire HIV.”  

In the last seven or eight years, he said, the rate of infection among young African American and Latino men who have sex with men has increased 60 to 70 percent.  

Paul Scott, the CEO of AIDS Services of Austin, said his organization is reaching out to those communities, but faces some obstacles.

“When it comes to health equity issues, communities of color – African Americans and Latinx – traditionally have mistrust of the health care system," he said.

Scott said his group is reaching out to people where they are in the community, including creating pop-up shops for condom distribution or talking about sexual health to migrant day laborers looking for jobs.  

“We’re celebrating the 50-year anniversary of what many people thought was probably impossible, which was putting a man on the moon and getting him back alive,” Redfield said.

"Many people, truthfully, have not put the science into action to bring an end to HIV because ... we didn't have the leadership before," he said. "They didn't believe it was possible. And President Trump understands it's possible."

Tags: 
HIV
AIDS

Related Content

Rural Texans With HIV Or AIDS Face Stigma, And Limited Care Options

By Rachel Taube & Michael Marks Aug 23, 2018
US Army Corps of Engineers/Flickr

From Texas Standard:

Texas has the fourth highest rate of HIV and AIDS in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of the 86,000 Texans with these conditions live in urban areas, where there’s better access to medical care and a greater chance of avoiding the stigma that can come with a positive diagnosis. But for Texans with HIV or AIDS who live in smaller towns, finding medical care – and human compassion – can be much more difficult.

Austin Has Third Highest HIV Infection Rate in Texas

By Dec 1, 2010
Antiretroviral drug illustration
Photo illustration courtesy Pigi Mazzoli http://www.flickr.com/photos/pigi/

Here's a grim statistic to chew on this World AIDS Day: Austin has the third highest percentage of people living with HIV in Texas. We used to fourth, behind Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, respectively. But as of 2009, we've displaced San Antonio for the third spot.

Here are the HIV infection rates from 2009, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.  