Trump Calls Protests Against Police Killings "Acts of Domestic Terror"

Updated at 7:05 p.m. ET

President Trump on Monday declared himself "a law and order president" as he delivered forceful remarks in opposition to the ongoing demonstrations against police killings of black people, describing the unrest as "acts of domestic terrorism."

The president's Rose Garden remarks came as just across the street, law enforcement officers deployed tear gas and shot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters.

Loud bangs could be heard from the garden, as mounted police forcefully dispersed protesters.

Protests, which have at times broken out into violence and looting, have continued from the weekend into Monday, following the video-recorded death of George Floyd — a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Several major cities, including Washington, D.C., were placed under curfews following the unrest.

The National Guard has been deployed in many states. The president on Monday called for governors to "dominate" in their states to put an end to the protests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

