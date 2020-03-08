U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Says He 'Briefly Interacted' With Person Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

By 4 hours ago
  • U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks in January 2019 at the annual Texas School Choice rally on the steps of the Texas State Capitol.
    U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at the annual Texas School Choice rally on the steps of the state Capitol in January 2019.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had interacted with a person just days beforehand at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," Cruz said in a statement, adding that he has decided to stay at his home in Houston "until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction," though the interaction did not meet the Center for Disease Control's criteria for self-quarantine.

Cruz also said in his statement that while he had not experienced any symptoms, he had already consulted with authorities from the Houston Health Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others, along with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and newly-named White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," Cruz said in his statement. "The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission."

There have been at least 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, though health officials have not reported any cases of "community spread" of the virus.

_______________________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Ted Cruz

Related Content

Austin Cancels SXSW Amid COVID-19 Concerns

By Mar 6, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

South by Southwest is canceled.

Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and public health officials said the concerns surrounding COVID-19 were too great.

Coronavirus Travel Tips: To Fly Or Not To Fly? What Happens If You Cancel?

By Adrian Ma Mar 7, 2020

How safe — or risky — is it to fly?

Should I cancel a trip I've planned?

Can I come home early from my trip?

These are some of the questions that would-be travelers are asking in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. We talked to travel and health specialists to get answers.

Can I cancel a trip I've booked because I'm afraid of the coronavirus?

Spread Of Coronavirus In Texas Won't Happen Overnight, But Still 'Be Mindful'

By Jill Ament Mar 6, 2020
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elora J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force Academy (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to cope with the spread of the coronavirus. Closer to home, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Thursday in response to a "presumptive" case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County outside Houston.