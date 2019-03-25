UT Will Use Geofencing To Limit E-Scooter Speed To 8 MPH On Campus This Week

By 6 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Rentable scooter riders on the 40 Acres will now no longer be able to ride faster than 8 mph, according to UT Austin.

The university said Bird, Jump, Lyft and Lime's e-scooters will have speed restrictions on the lion's share of UT's campus starting tomorrow. The decision comes at the suggestion of a campus safety group and was done in cooperation with the providers, UT said.

UT's whole campus will be geofenced, though its more populated inner-campus will have a lower speed threshold of 8 mph. Northern and eastern stretches of campus, as well as the area around the Dell Seton Medical Center, will have a geofenced speed limit of 15 mph.

In its announcement, UT advised riders to keep in mind the scooters' possible speed-change when transitioning from geofenced areas.

"Riders should expect a change in scooter speed when entering and exiting the low speed zone," the statement from UT said. "This is normal and not an indication of a scooter malfunction."

Below is a map of the geofenced areas from UT Austin.

