WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks About Coronavirus On Day Markets Dive

President Trump is speaking with reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday afternoon, after the worst day for markets since 2008, due to fears that coronavirus will plunge the economy into recession. Trump met on Monday with his task force managing the country's response.

The Trump administration has also summoned Wall Street executives to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday about the impacts of coronavirus on the economy, a person familiar with the meeting confirmed.

