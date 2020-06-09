What Do You Want To Know About Contact Tracing? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

This week on Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with Dr. Parker Hudson, who leads the contact tracing team in Austin.

Contact tracing is the work of idenifying and isolating possible cases of a disease like COVID-19. Austin has hundreds of people working to find out who people with confirmed cases have come into contact with and warning those folks to stay isolated and get tested.

We want your questions about contact tracing! You can submit them in the form at the bottom of the page.

RELATED | What Is Contact Tracing?

Each week on Now What?, KUT reporters talk with leading scientists, researchers and thinkers from across UT Austin about what we need to know about COVID-19 moving forward.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and available later on YouTube and at KUT.org.

_