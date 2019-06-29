What You Need To Know About The Immigration Law That Criminalizes Unauthorized Border Crossings

By Kit Johnson for The Conversation 7 minutes ago
  • Julian Castro talks with supporters at Native Hostel in Austin last month. At Wednesday's debate, he slammed Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
    Julian Castro talks with supporters at Native Hostel in Austin last month. At Wednesday's debate, he slammed Section 1325 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

During the first Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 race, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro challenged all candidates to join his call for the repeal of a controversial immigration law.

The law, Section 1325 of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, makes entering the United States “at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers” a federal crime.

It’s among the most prosecuted federal crimes in the United States. Thousands of defendants are charged with violating Section 1325 each month.

The government shouldn’t “criminalize desperation,” Castro argued. Instead, he advocated, it should treat the unlawful entry of undocumented migrants as “a civil violation.” That is, migrants who enter the United States without permission should be deported, not incarcerated.

Castro acknowledged that several other candidates on the stage in Miami, including Sen. Cory Booker, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, already agree with him.

But others, like former congressman Beto O’Rourke, don’t support Section 1325’s repeal.

“I don’t think it’s asking too much for people to follow our laws when they come to this country,” O'Rourke said.

During the second night of the debates, which featured a slate of another 10 Democratic hopefuls, most of the candidates on stage indicated their support for the measure’s repeal.

The Backstory

The United States placed few legal restrictions on crossing borders prior to the 1920s. Even then, entering the U.S. without authorization wasn’t a crime. Deportations could be effected through civil legal process.

With Section 1325, Congress made “improper entry by alien” a crime in 1929 – soon after imposing strict immigration quotas based on national origin.

According to University of California Los Angeles historian Kelly Lytle Hernandez, white supremacist South Carolina Sen. Coleman Livingston Blease was its architect.

Criminal enforcement, however, remained rare for decades – even when the deportation of Mexican Americans surged in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Prosecutions based on Section 1325 only started ramping up in the first decade of this century, during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Family Separation

Due to the Justice Department’s current “zero tolerance” policy, anyone who can be charged under Section 1325 should be charged with a misdemeanor. That has, in thousands of cases, included parents traveling with children. Once charged with this federal crime, parents must be taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals – where children are not allowed.

Thousands rally at the Texas Capitol against the Trump administration's family separation policy in June 2018.
Credit Renee Dominguez for KUT

The White House publicly disowned this policy in June 2018, just days before a U.S. District Court judge ordered the government to reunify all separated families. Yet this practice has continued at the border.

Based on my research about the federal prosecution of immigration crimes, I’m confident that repealing Section 1325 would not increase the number of undocumented people living in the United States.

Anyone without authorization to live in this country would continue to be subject to deportation, a remedy the Supreme Court has called “burdensome and severe.”

____________________________________________

Kit Johnson, Associate Professor of Law, University of Oklahoma

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tags: 
Immigration
Border Patrol
Julián Castro
Beto O'Rourke

Related Content

Supreme Court Takes Up DACA Appeal

By & 23 hours ago

The fates of almost 1 million people brought to the country illegally as children, known as DREAMers, are now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court granted an appeal to the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The Obama-era program to protect DREAMers will get a one-hour hearing before the high court next term. The court said it would consolidate three appeals into one argument.

House Passes $4.5B Border Aid Bill Amid Mounting Concern For Detained Migrant Children

By Adam Willis Jun 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

WASHINGTON — As reports of migrant children being held in squalid conditions at federal facilities near the border continue to draw outrage, Democrats successfully pushed a $4.5 billion humanitarian aid package through the U.S. House late Tuesday evening with a vote of 230 to 195.

U.S. Government Moves Migrant Children After Poor Conditions Are Exposed

By Martha Mendoza and Garance Burke & The Associated Press Jun 24, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The U.S. government has removed most of the children from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following reports that more than 300 children were detained there, caring for each other with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

ICE Says It Arrested 52 People In Texas Immigration Raids Last Week

By Jun 24, 2019
An ICE agent
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Federal immigration authorities say they arrested 52 people in Central and South Texas last week.

The arrests came before telegraphed operations in 10 major cities, including Houston, that President Donald Trump had touted. The president tweeted Saturday that he would delay the large-scale raids to give Congress time to make adjustments to U.S. asylum laws.

Acting Head Of Customs And Border Protection Plans To Step Down

By Jun 25, 2019

Updated at 5:07 p.m. ET

The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection plans to step down in the coming weeks, according to two agency officials, amid a public furor over the treatment of migrant children in U.S. facilities.

John Sanders is expected to make his resignation effective July 5, according to the officials, who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made to agency employees.

Castro Spars With O'Rourke On Immigration: 'If You Did Your Homework On This Issue, You Would Know'

By & Jun 27, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

MIAMI — Home-state tensions flared between Democratic presidential candidates and native Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro at their party's first presidential debate Wednesday night, with Castro saying O'Rourke has not done his "homework" on the issue of immigration.