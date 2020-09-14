Who's Running For Austin City Council? Join Us For A Series Of Forums To Hear From The Candidates.

Five seats on the Austin City Council are up for election this November.

What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they try to earn your vote?

We’re teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual City Council candidate forums starting Monday, Sept. 23. You can find a schedule of the forums (and how to find out what district you’re in!) along with a form to submit questions for the candidates below.

Then join us at KUT.org for these livestreamed events to hear the candidates answer your questions.

District 2 — Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

District 4 — Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

District 6 — Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

District 7 — Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

District 10 — Monday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

FIND YOUR DISTRICT

ASK YOUR QUESTION

