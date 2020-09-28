Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody Arrested On Charges Related To Javier Ambler's Death

  • Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody in 2015.
    Robert Chody addresses the crowd during a rally in support of police outside Austin police headquarters in 2015.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was arrested Monday on charges of tampering evidence in the case of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man who died in custody last year.

The indictment accuses Chody of destroying footage that showed deputies chasing and using force against the Pflugerville resident that was captured for the reality TV show "Live PD" in March 2019. County Attorney Jason Nassour faces the same charge.

The indictment was first reported by The Austin American-Statesman.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore opened a joint investigation in June after details of Ambler’s death were revealed by The Statesman and KVUE.

Deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden chased Ambler for 22 minutes for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. When they caught Ambler, they used tasers on him four times, though he protested that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. He died shortly after.

Dick said the deputies are under investigation. Neither currently faces charges nor has been disciplined by the department. Moore, who was not re-elected and leaves office in November, said she will leave the case to the next district attorney.

Chody is up for re-election in the Nov. 3 election against Democratic challenger Mike Gleason. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Javier Ambler
Robert Chody

