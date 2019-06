Monica Caivano came to Austin from Argentina in 1994. She co-founded Esquina Tango, a "mini cultural center" that teaches language and dance in East Austin.

As part of our celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month, Monica told us about her connection to Argentine culture through the dance that originated there.

Listen to Monica Caivano's story

