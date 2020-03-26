Your Medical Questions About COVID-19 Answered

By Michael Marks 42 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The coronavirus pandemic comes at a time when the access to information is greater than ever before. But that also brings greater risk of misinformation. To combat that, Texas Standard is collaborating with Dr. Fred Campbell, an internal medicine physician and associate professor of medicine at the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, to answer listener questions about the coronavirus and their health.

Can you contract COVID-19, recover, and then contract it again?

Data concerning this question is limited for COVID-19. However, it’s unusual for people who have contracted influenza, or other coronaviruses – the common cold is one – to relapse once they are completely over the illness. It is possible though, particularly for people who have a compromised immune system.

How do I tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19?

Some individuals have experienced a COVID-19 infection with symptoms similar to allergies – that includes a stuffy nose or a mild cough – without "red flag" symptoms, which are a fever of 100 degrees or more, shortness of breath or a severe dry cough. Sneezing is a possible symptom of COVID-19, but it's more closely associated with other illnesses. In mild cases of COVID-19, it may be difficult to distinguish it from allergies. But doctors only recommend seeking medical attention if you experience the more severe, red flag symptoms.

How common is it for people with COVID-19 to have no symptoms at all?

Virtually everyone who contracts COVID-19 has an asymptomatic period, which can last several days. Unfortunately, this period may be when the virus spreads most easily. But while some people do have very mild infections, it appears that everyone who gets the virus will experience at least some symptoms.

Send us your questions! Reach out on Twitter or Facebook.

Digital story edited by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Medicine
Coronavirus
UT Health San Antonio
Doctor

Related Content

How Disaster-Tested H-E-B Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Terri Langford 50 minutes ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

From Texas Standard:

When it comes to disaster, no one beats Texas. Federal Emergency Management Agency records show that since 1953, Texas has filed more federal disaster declarations than any other state: a total of 355.

And few Texas retailers have been as battle-tested by the state's natural disaster history as H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain that began as a single store in 1905 and has grown to more than 300 stores in Texas and Mexico. Since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita roared across the Gulf of Mexico towards Texas in 2005, H-E-B has invested heavily in emergency management teams, technology and strategies, making them among the first employers – often the first – to reopen after a storm.

Austin City Council Approves 60-Day 'Grace Period' For Owed Rent

By 47 minutes ago
An eviction notice is posted on a home in Southwest Austin in 2018.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin tenants affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic will have 60 days to come up with owed rent once a landlord starts threatening eviction.

What Scientists Face When Developing A COVID-19 Vaccine

By Kristen Cabrera Mar 20, 2020
NIH Image Gallery/Flickr (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

An effective COVID-19 vaccine could help stop or at least slow the spread of the new coronaviru, which the World Health Organization has deemed a pandemic.

Maria Elena Bottazzi co-directs the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. She told Texas Standard Friday that there are several prototype vaccines for COVID-19, including one at her institution. But all of them would still have to go through clinical testing before being used on the public.