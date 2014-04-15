Did You See It? If Not, Here's The 'Blood Moon'

There were "whistles, cheers and howls" early Tuesday on the grounds of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles as the moon turned red during a total lunar eclipse.

As the Los Angeles Times adds, "Telescopes dotting the lawn pointed upward and southward, as the moon hovered above the observatory" and visitors who had packed the grassy lawn "scrambled toward the front of Griffith Observatory, pointing up at the reddening moon."

The view was great across much of the Americas, though clouds interfered in parts of the eastern U.S.

We previewed the eclipse here and here. During the event, NASA hosted a live chat. It has posted video of the eclipse here.

Reminder: If you didn't go out to see this eclipse or if clouds got in your way, there are three more coming in the next year and a half: on Oct. 8; April 4, 2015; and Sept. 28, 2015.

