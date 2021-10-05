“Code Switch” and “Life Kit” join Saturday lineup

Two new shows, NPR’s “Code Switch” and “Life Kit,” are joining our Saturday lineup to replace “Ask Me Another,” which ended production last month.

“Code Switch,” airing at 6 p.m. Saturdays, is produced by a multiracial, multigenerational group of journalists who explore how race affects every part of society — from politics and pop culture to history, food and everything in between.

“Life Kit,” airing at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, touts itself as helping you get it together. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, they talk to experts to get the best advice out there.

We’ve also moved “Live Wire” earlier to 11 a.m. to keep that live audience feel after “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” and pushed “Weekend All Things Considered” later to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Check out our full KUT 90.5 program schedule.

