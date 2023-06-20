© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Information

Summer 2023 Thank You Gift

KUT 90.5 | By Rachel Bentley
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
KUT-KUTX Fanny Pack

KUT-KUTX Fanny Pack - $8/month or $96 one time gift

Are you hip to our new fanny pack? Well, let us tell you about it. For a limited time, we are offering our new fanny pack as a thank you gift for new and returning members. Convenient for summer adventures, festivals, and traveling, you’ll be able to pack the essentials like your keys, phone, and wallet. This waterproof pack has three zippered pockets, an adjustable strap and features the KUT-KUTX grackle on the front. Wear it around your waist or over your shoulder as you rep your favorite public radio stations. Make your gift today!

Tags
Station Information Membership DriveThank You Gifts
Rachel Bentley
See stories by Rachel Bentley