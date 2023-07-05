Podcast exploring role of mental health in society launches July 12

“Mind of Texas” features in-depth conversations with researchers and advocates for minority mental health

A new podcast focused on mental health in our society – particularly among people of color – launches on July 12.

On the second Wednesday of each month, “Mind of Texas” features an accessible, in-depth discussion on mental health in the Lone Star State, with an emphasis on Black and brown voices. By shining a spotlight on often-overlooked but seemingly-ubiquitous issues, the podcast aims to mitigate some of the stigma around talking about mental health, especially in historically underprivileged communities.

A co-production of KUT and KUTX Studios and UT’s Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, “Mind of Texas” is hosted by the Hogg Foundation's Ike Evans.

The inaugural episode, “Minority Mental Health: Women Knowledge Workers in Higher Education Show Themselves Out,” (July 12). It explores Dr. M. Yvonne Taylor’s research into how the gendered and racialized organizational structure of large universities affected women in a way that made their Great Resignation a uniquely painful one.

The second episode, “Austin State Hospital: Then and Now,” (Aug. 9) features Dr. King Davis discussing what state hospital archives teach us about mental health and equity today; as well as Parker LaCombe, Austin State Hospital’s director of peer support, and her experiences on both sides of the mental health field.

The “Suicide Prevention Month: The Youth Suicide Crisis,” episode (Sept. 13) focuses on the alarming increase in the suicide rates for Black youth in recent years and features an interview with Dr. Altha Stewart.

“Mind of Texas” is a sister podcast to the Hogg Foundation's Into the Fold podcast, launched in 2014.

Support for “Mind of Texas” comes from Lake Austin Psychotherapy, St. Edward’s University Masters program in Applied Behavior Analysis and St. Edward’s University Master of Arts in Counseling.