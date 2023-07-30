Preserve an Austin Icon by including KUT and KUTX in your estate.

KUT and KUTX are able to serve as strong, independent voices in Central Texas thanks to community support from thousands of individuals who make modest monthly gifts via their credit card or automatic bank drafts, as well as local businesses who sponsor programs.

Another simple and meaningful way to support our work – and the broader community – is through planned giving, such as a bequest in your will or living trust. This helps ensure that the in-depth local news you rely on and the music that captures Austin’s soul are here for generations to come.

And there are donor benefits to this type of giving. Planned giving may entitle your estate to federal estate tax charitable deductions. By donating stocks or real estate, for example, you may avoid capital gains taxes. Similarly, if you’re over age 70½, making charitable, qualified distributions from an IRA may help you reduce your taxable income – and help preserve our community’s voice.

“There are many ways to support in-depth local news and ensure Austin remains a thriving music town — for some people, this means leaving a legacy through their estate,” said Director of Development Wade Lee. “Planned giving looks different for everyone. We’re here to help you develop a financial plan that works in your best interest.”

Learn more about planned giving by visiting our website for resources, such as a personal estate planning kit, a sample estate intention letter, and descriptions of common planned gifts. Questions? Email us or call (512) 471-4502.