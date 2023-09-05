Paxton trial live audio stream

KUT is providing listeners a live audio stream from the Texas Senate chamber during the Ken Paxton impeachment trial. Click the play button above to listen live. If you're using our app, this player is separate from the normal one at the base of your screen.

On Tuesday, September 5, during the opening proceedings in the chamber, Texas Standard anchors David Brown and Laura Rice, along with reporters and producers from the Texas Newsroom, will provide live coverage throughout the day. Senate activities, at least initially, will be largely procedural. Our broadcast will provide insight into these proceedings as well as context and history for this impeachment trial.

Note: This live audio stream is active only during legislative business.

Active trial hours are determined by the Senate. The proceedings are scheduled to begin each day at 9 a.m. and end by 6 p.m. CDT. They will happen Mon - Sat each week, except for Saturday, September 9, when the body is in recess. There will be a break about every 90 minutes, and lunch is scheduled from 12:15 - 1 p.m. During these breaks the stream will sound like murmuring and people in the background chatting.

The Texas Senate convened Tuesday as the Senate Court of Impeachment to consider the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

The suspended Republican attorney general is accused of constitutional bribery, abuse of official capacity, misuse of official information, and retaliation against former employees.

Texas House investigators accused Paxton of illegal acts in order to try and protect Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor, when he was being investigated by the FBI.