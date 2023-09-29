Meet us for coffee, Oct. 25

We want to meet you. Join us Wednesday, Oct. 25, between 8 and 10 a.m., for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at the newest Radio Coffee & Bar location – McKinney neighborhood. Meet some of our KUT journalists and programmers, including Jimmy Maas and tell us what’s on your mind.

Stop by on your way to work, school or the gym to say hello, buy a cuppa and score some KUT swag.

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25

Radio Coffee & Beer, 3504 Montopolis Drive (in the McKinney neighborhood)

No need to RSVP, just pop in and say hey.

KUT News Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Coffee is available for purchase (don’t forget to tip your barista).