KUT News and “Texas Standard” win five Regional Murrow Awards

AUSTIN, Texas — May 20, 2024 — The KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms are celebrating five Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The Murrow Awards – among the most respected journalism awards in the world – are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

Today's announcement brings to 80 the number of Regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom launched in 2002. The “Texas Standard” team, which launched in 2015, has earned 22 Regional Murrow Awards.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition in October.



Additionally, the podcast, Sugar Land, produced by The Texas Newsroom, won for best podcast.

The awards are in the Region 6 (Oklahoma, Texas) large market radio category. See all the region 6 winners here.

