Our next morning meet-up is at Cosmic Coffee, Sept. 25

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT

What do you want to hear from KUT News? We want to know!

Join us Wednesday, Sept. 25, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at Cosmic Coffee – South Austin between 8 and 10 am.

Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to meet KUT News journalists, get a cuppa and score some KUT News swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25

Cosmic Coffee + Beer (121 Pickle Rd.)

No need to RSVP, just pop in, say hey and tell us what’s on your mind.

 
KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all.
Erin Geisler
