Our next morning meet-up is at Easy Tiger, Oct. 30

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published October 16, 2024 at 11:14 AM CDT

What do you want to hear from KUT News and "Texas Standard"? We want to know!

Join us Wednesday, Oct. 30, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at Easy Tiger at The Linc between 8:30 and 10 am.

Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to meet KUT News and "Texas Standard" journalists, get a cuppa or fresh pastries, and score some station swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8:30 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30

Easy Tiger – at The Linc, at the junction of I35 (exit 238B) and Hwy 290 (6406 N I-35 Frontage Rd. Ste 1100)

No need to RSVP, just pop in, say hey and and pick up some swag.

KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Coffee is available for purchase.
Erin Geisler
