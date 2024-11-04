Debbie Hiott elected to NPR’s board of directors

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 4, 2024 – KUT News and KUTX 98.9 General Manager Debbie Hiott has been elected to the NPR board of directors by NPR member station peers from across the country.

Her term begins today and runs through 2027.

“It felt important to have a seat at the table at a critical time for NPR as it determines how to address challenging audience and underwriting trends, and how it will handle relationships with member stations,” said Hiott. “NPR’s health is our health, and vice versa. It’s important that the member stations and NPR work together on solutions to our audience and revenue challenges. I’m hoping I can help contribute to those solutions.”

She is one of four member directors recently elected by her peers to serve on the board. The other member directors elected to three-year terms beginning today include Maria O’Mara (incumbent), KUER, Salt Lake City, Utah; Tina Pamintuan (incumbent), St. Louis Public Radio; and Shawn Turner (incumbent), WKAR Public Media, East Lansing, Michigan.

NPR’s 23-member board of directors is comprised of 12 member directors who are managers of NPR member stations and are elected to the board by their fellow member stations, nine public directors who are prominent members of the public selected by the board and confirmed by NPR member stations, the NPR foundation chair, and the NPR president and CEO.

Hiott took the helm at KUT News and KUTX 98.9 in January 2019. Previously, she served as editor of the “Austin American-Statesman” for seven years, where she led the newsroom to three Texas Newspaper of the Year awards, while also enhancing its award-winning digital products.



About KUT News, Reliably Austin, and KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

KUT News delivers reliable, fact-based reporting – free to all – to create a more informed and engaged community in Austin. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won hundreds of state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUTX 98.9, named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll 10 times, is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today. KUT and KUTX’s work is directly supported by a community of members and local businesses.

About NPR

NPR’s rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connects with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR strives to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and 16 international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners can find NPR by tuning in to their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), downloading the NPR App or asking Alexa to "Play NPR." Additionally, listeners on Alexa will also be able to tune in to NPR's live coverage. Just tell Alexa to “ask NPR to play special coverage.” The NPR mobile app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

About the NPR Board of Directors

The NPR Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of our 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The Board sets the policies and overall direction for NPR management, monitors the performance of NPR, and provides financial oversight.

###

Media contacts:

Erin Geisler, KUT News and KUTX 98.9

Isabel Lara, NPR