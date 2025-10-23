Connect with Austin's podcast community at our meetup, Nov. 5

Calling all Austin-area podcasters, producers and podcast fans! Whether you’ve got a show in the works or you’re just curious about what goes on behind the mic, you’re invited to connect, learn and share ideas at the KUT and KUTX Studios Podcast Meetup

Enjoy free pizza and drinks while mingling with other local creators and storytellers. Elizabeth McQueen will lead a behind-the-scenes tour of the KUT Public Media studios and share what’s new at KUT and KUTX Studios — from local podcast projects to tips on how to get involved.

Bring your questions, your ideas – and your podcast dreams — and come hang out with Austin’s audio community!

6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5

KUT Public Media Studios, 300 W. Dean Keeton St.

Free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

About KUT and KUTX Studios KUT and KUTX Studios, the podcast arm of Austin’s KUT Public Media, creates distinct listening experiences for people who care about Austin’s people, places, culture and history. From award-winning reporting on the vulnerability of Texas’s electric grid, to shining a light on Austin’s Black and Latinx communities, to celebrating the soundtrack of Austin. KUT and KUTX Studios tells the stories that give Austin a strong sense of self. Details at https://kutkutx.studio.